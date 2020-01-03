SPRINGFIELD – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Vice Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Defense Subcommittee, today released the following statement after the Pentagon confirmed that a U.S. strike killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad:

“The killing of Iranian General Soleimani invites even further escalation by a President who has a poor record of judgment in dealing with world powers.

“While President Obama successfully negotiated a nuclear arms agreement with Iran that included Russia and China, President Trump walked away from the agreement and promised confrontation with Iran. Now Iraq – a country where America has invested thousands of American lives and trillions of taxpayer dollars – has sided with Iran.

“Before my Senate colleagues reflexively back the Administration, remember the Constitutional responsibility of Congress to authorize war; ask the critical questions of what led us to this point and where we are headed, and be a reliable source of support for the men and women who bear the burden of battle.”

