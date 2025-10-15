Durbin Statement On The Return Of The Hostages Held By Hamas
Durbin congratulates Trump on hostage release agreement, urges ceasefire negotiations.
SPRINGFIELD – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement on the release of the remaining 20 living hostages held by Hamas:
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
“Congratulations to President Trump for the historic Gaza agreement. We know there are still critical elements to be negotiated and settled but the release of the Israeli hostages and the Palestinian prisoners is a good faith start.
“Now let’s negotiate a political ceasefire on Capitol Hill.”