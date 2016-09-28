Durbin Statement on the Death of Former Israeli President and Prime Minister Shimon Peres
September 28, 2016 1:45 PM
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today released the following statement after learning of the death of Shimon Peres, former Israeli president and prime minister.
“Israel has lost one of its true champions. It was my honor to meet Shimon Peres and to be a part of the delegation welcoming him to receive the Congressional Gold Medal. He had a passionate commitment to Israel and to the cause of peace.”