WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement regarding the announcement that the Supreme Court will review and rule on President Obama’s immigration actions in the State of Texas v. United States of America:

“It was cruel but not surprising that an outspoken anti-immigration judge in Texas and Republican-appointed judges on the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily halted these critical pro-family programs. But the Supreme Court has been clear that Presidents have the authority to set federal law enforcement priorities as President Obama has with DACA and DAPA, and I’m confident the ruling will be overturned so that millions of families can come out of the shadows and our government can focus on deporting serious criminals. Republicans in Congress who are hell-bent on deporting millions of children and their families should consider this fact and join Democrats to fix our broken immigration system.”

