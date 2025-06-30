WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, issued the following statement after the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 in favor of upholding the U.S. Preventative Services Task Force’s structure in Kennedy v. Braidwood Management:

“This is a win for the Affordable Care Act and health care access for millions.

“Anti-choice extremists didn’t like a task force’s recommendations that guaranteed access to free preventive services like PrEP, cancer screenings, STI screenings, and other vital services. So, they tried stealing control of it by challenging its structure. They failed.

“When we passed the Affordable Care Act, Democrats in Congress paved the way for more than 40 million Americans to gain health coverage through newly established Exchanges and the expansion of the Medicaid program—leading to historic declines in the number of Americans without health insurance. But today, Republicans in Congress are attempting to ram through legislation that would result in tens of millions of Americans losing this health coverage in order to finance tax breaks for billionaires—imperiling rural hospitals and health centers, and ripping away health insurance from seniors, children, people with disabilities, and pregnant women nationwide.

“It has never been more clear that today’s Republican party, with Donald Trump at the helm, cares far more about people like Elon Musk than it does about improving the lives of everyday Americans.”

