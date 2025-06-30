WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, issued the following statement after the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 against freedom of speech, public education, and LGBTQ+ rights in Mahmoud v. Taylor:

“This is a loss for public education, freedom of speech, and LGBTQ+ rights.

“LGBTQ+ stories matter. Kids deserve to see themselves in the books they read. Tragically, the same zealots who try to ban books from libraries are now trying to limit what kids can learn, read, and hear from teachers in their classrooms.

“We must put love and acceptance over hate and division. As Pride Month comes to a close, it’s clear we still have a fight ahead of us.”

