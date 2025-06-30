WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, issued the following statement after the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 against freedom of speech, public education, and LGBTQ+ rights in Mahmoud v. Taylor:

“This is a loss for public education, freedom of speech, and LGBTQ+ rights.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

“LGBTQ+ stories matter. Kids deserve to see themselves in the books they read. Tragically, the same zealots who try to ban books from libraries are now trying to limit what kids can learn, read, and hear from teachers in their classrooms.

“We must put love and acceptance over hate and division. As Pride Month comes to a close, it’s clear we still have a fight ahead of us.”

More like this:

Attorney General Raoul Files Brief To Protect Youth From Conversion “Therapy”
Jun 4, 2025
Duckworth, Durbin Join Colleagues in Reintroduction of Historic Equality Act to Ban Discrimination Against LGBTQ+ Americans
May 1, 2025
Attorney General Raoul Defends Use Of LGBTQ-Inclusive Books In Public Schools
Apr 9, 2025
Alton Pride Announces 2025 High School Scholarship Winners
May 12, 2025
Alton Pride to Host "Loud and Proud" Bingo Fundraiser
Mar 20, 2025

 