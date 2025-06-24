WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, released the following statement after Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats successfully removed harmful Judiciary provisions from Republicans’ so-called One Big Beautiful Bill Act, including a provision that would have gutted judicial independence, as well as a provision limiting Department of Justice grant funding to Chicago and other cities that don’t agree to engage in federal immigration enforcement activities:

“Here’s what Senate Republicans attempted to sneak into their so-called Big, Beautiful Bill: a provision intended to limit the ability of individuals and organizations to challenge lawless Trump Administration executive actions by putting those potential plaintiffs on the hook for millions of dollars; and a provision conditioning grant eligibility on a state or locality’s compliance with federal immigration policies.

“But thanks to the hard work of Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats, we successfully struck out these reckless provisions that have nothing to do with the budget. It was simply an attempted power grab by our Republican colleagues that we would not stand for.”

Republicans’ so-called One Big Beautiful Bill Act will raise prices and slash Medicaid and Medicare coverage for working Americans in order to pay for tax breaks for billionaires. According to the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office, Republicans’ reconciliation bill will force 16 million Americans to lose their health insurance. And the bill will cost $2.8 trillion over the next decade.

