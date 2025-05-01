U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today released the following statement after he voted against moving forward with the nomination of Frank Bisignano to lead the Social Security Administration (SSA):

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

“As if it wasn’t enough to tank the economy and decimate Americans’ retirement accounts, President Trump has put forth a nominee to lead the Social Security Administration that would be complicit in closing SSA offices, limiting SSA phone services, and perpetuating delays in Americans receiving their hard-earned retirement benefits.

“In casting their vote to move forward with Frank Bisignano’s nomination, Senate Republicans greenlit President Trump and unelected billionaire Elon Musk’s grand plan to destroy Social Security.”

More like this:

Duckworth, Durbin Join More Than 100 Congressional Democrats in Demanding Social Security Head Keep Field Offices Open Across the Nation
Yesterday
Attorney General Raoul Defends Social Security From Erratic And Unlawful Mismanagement
Apr 16, 2025
Gov. Pritzker Highlights Social Security on Standing Up for Illinois Tour
Mar 22, 2025
Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi Discusses the Importance of Protecting Medicaid and Society Security with Metro East Leaders
Mar 12, 2025
Video Explains New Social Security Benefits For Many Of Nation's Public Retirees
Feb 24, 2025

 