WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today released the following statement after he voted against moving forward with the nomination of Frank Bisignano to lead the Social Security Administration (SSA):

Article continues after sponsor message

“As if it wasn’t enough to tank the economy and decimate Americans’ retirement accounts, President Trump has put forth a nominee to lead the Social Security Administration that would be complicit in closing SSA offices, limiting SSA phone services, and perpetuating delays in Americans receiving their hard-earned retirement benefits.

“In casting their vote to move forward with Frank Bisignano’s nomination, Senate Republicans greenlit President Trump and unelected billionaire Elon Musk’s grand plan to destroy Social Security.”

More like this: