WASHINGTON—U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today released the following statement after the Senate passed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act:

“The Senate finally did what it should have done days ago and passed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which offers financial assistance to health care workers and working families across the United States facing this pandemic, and ensures free coronavirus testing for Americans. Passing this bill was important to let Americans know that Congress is responsive to the real concerns families face.

“Given this ongoing pandemic, it is critical that Congress not delay in passing a third bipartisan coronavirus package that continues to aid our health care workers, our middle class families, and our small businesses that are reeling from the economic impact. Congress needs to move quickly.”

