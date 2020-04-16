SPRINGFIELD – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today released the following statement after being asked by President Donald Trump to serve on a bipartisan task force, comprised of Senators and Members of the House of Representatives, with the purpose of providing counsel to the President on the re-opening of America in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic:

“I am honored to be asked to serve on this bipartisan Presidential task force to prepare for reopening our economy. We still have work to do to stop the spread of this virus, but we need to think in positive terms of the day America once again will be open for business.”

