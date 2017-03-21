Durbin statement on Republican rewrite of health care repeal bill
WASHINGTON—U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement today after House Republican leadership released changes to their health care repeal legislation aimed at garnering support from a handful of new members of their conference:
“The last minute revisions made behind closed doors make a bad bill even worse. Larding Trumpcare up with political giveaways and kickbacks only means higher costs and less health care for seniors, hardworking families, and rural providers and communities.”