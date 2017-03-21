Durbin statement on Republican rewrite of health care repeal bill Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON—U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement today after House Republican leadership released changes to their health care repeal legislation aimed at garnering support from a handful of new members of their conference: Article continues after sponsor message “The last minute revisions made behind closed doors make a bad bill even worse. Larding Trumpcare up with political giveaways and kickbacks only means higher costs and less health care for seniors, hardworking families, and rural providers and communities.” Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending