WASHINGTON—U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement today after House Republican leadership released changes to their health care repeal legislation aimed at garnering support from a handful of new members of their conference: 

“The last minute revisions made behind closed doors make a bad bill even worse. Larding Trumpcare up with political giveaways and kickbacks only means higher costs and less health care for seniors, hardworking families, and rural providers and communities.”

 