WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) issued the following statement after the New York Timesreported that President Trump asked FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation of alleged contacts between former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and Russian officials.

“Evidence that President Trump asked FBI Director Comey to stop the investigation of his National Security Advisor, Michael Flynn, again appears to cross the line into the obstruction of justice. No one – not the National Security Advisor or the President – is above the law. When will a Republican senator step out of the shadows and join us in calling for the appointment of a Special Prosecutor to bring clear-eyed, non-partisan justice to this tangled web of deception?”

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Lewis and Clark FBLA Shines at State Leadership Conference in Springfield
Apr 15, 2025
Duckwork Calls On Hegseth and Others To Resign After Group Chat Incident
Mar 25, 2025
Gov. Pritzker Appoints Theodore D. Berger as Next Director of Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS)
2 days ago
Duckworth: Why Trump's Pattern of Purging Our Highest-Performing Military Officers Is Dangerous
Apr 15, 2025
Duckworth, Blumenthal, Kelly, Hirono Call Out White House for Refusing to Hold Trump SignalGate Leakers Accountable For Putting Servicemembers At Risk
Apr 2, 2025

 