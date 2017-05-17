WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) issued the following statement after the New York Timesreported that President Trump asked FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation of alleged contacts between former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and Russian officials.

“Evidence that President Trump asked FBI Director Comey to stop the investigation of his National Security Advisor, Michael Flynn, again appears to cross the line into the obstruction of justice. No one – not the National Security Advisor or the President – is above the law. When will a Republican senator step out of the shadows and join us in calling for the appointment of a Special Prosecutor to bring clear-eyed, non-partisan justice to this tangled web of deception?”

