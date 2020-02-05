Durbin Statement On President Trump’s State Of The Union Address Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON—U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today released the following statement on President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address: “He brought us to the brink of war with Iran. He continues to sow deep divisions by inciting violence, hate, and mistrust in our democracy. He has put Dreamers on notice for deportation. He continues to threaten health care for millions of people with pre-existing conditions. He diverts money from our service members and their families in order to build his big, beautiful wall time and time again. And he put his own personal, political gain ahead of that of the country that he is sworn to ‘preserve, protect, and defend.’ Article continues after sponsor message “America is better than the state of our union under President Trump.” Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending