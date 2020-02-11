WASHINGTON—U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today released the following statement after President Donald Trump submitted his fiscal year 2021 budget request to Congress:

“After Congress has repeatedly rejected funding his ‘big, beautiful’ border wall, the fact that President Trump would request $2 billion for a campaign promise that Mexico was supposed to pay for – while cutting funding from programs like Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security, and student loan forgiveness, and agencies like the National Institutes of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that are critical to the wellbeing of the American people – adds insult to injury.

“In his State of the Union address last week, President Trump promised to help working-class families and protect Americans with pre-existing conditions. His budget request shows a different reality.”

