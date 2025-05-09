Dr. Carla Hayden

CHICAGO U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement after President Donald Trump fired Dr. Carla Hayden as the Librarian of Congress:

“To fire Dr. Hayden, a highly respected professional who has done an upstanding job as our nation’s Librarian of Congress, in a two-sentence email shows the depravity of this administration. The heartlessness of this President knows no bounds.

“The Library of Congress is America’s library — not Donald Trump’s. The next Librarian of Congress must emulate Dr. Hayden’s example of expanding the Library for all and not embolden Donald Trump’s efforts to whitewash history and restrict Americans’ access to knowledge, information, and culture.”

Dr. Hayden was appointed as the 14th Librarian of Congress by President Obama in 2016, and had overseen the library through President Trump’s first term. She started as a librarian in Chicago in 1973 and ultimately became the city’s chief librarian. She also served as President of the American Library Association, headquartered in Chicago, from 2003-2004.

