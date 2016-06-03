WASHINGTON—U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today released the following statement after learning that NGA Director Robert Cardillo issued his decision of record for the North St. Louis site, and not the St. Clair County site next to Scott Air Force Base:

"I am deeply concerned about the security of the St. Louis site and I do not believe we have received acceptable answers from Director Cardillo," said Durbin. "His decision today is short-sighted and ignores not only safety issues, but also legitimate concerns about cost overruns which will hurt taxpayers in the long-term. I support the request for GAO to look into the process that was used to come to today's conclusion. Ultimately, this is just a bad decision and the people of Illinois and Missouri who work at NGA deserve a full, unbiased analysis."

On April 1, the NGA announced that the Agency Preferred Alternative for the new NGA West Campus was the site in North St. Louis, and not the St. Clair County site next to Scott Air Force Base. Since that announcement, Durbin and members of the Illinois Congressional Delegation – including U.S. Senator Mark Kirk (R-IL), and U.S. Representatives Mike Bost (R-IL), John Shimkus (R-IL) and Rodney Davis (R-IL) – raised strong concerns in letters and meeting about the agency’s rational for choosing the new site. In a recent letter, the members suggested that the final decision may not have been based upon correct information. The letter can be found HERE.

