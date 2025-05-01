WASHINGTON – On Law Day, U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, released the following statement in support of #ReaffirmTheOath—a grassroots effort that calls upon lawyers nationwide to publicly renew their commitment to the Constitution and the rule of law by reaffirming the oath they took when sworn in as attorneys. Law Day, which is observed on May 1, is a time to reflect on the importance of our legal system and the principles that strengthen our democracy.

“We stand at a critical time in our nation’s history. The ideas that have long defined our country—the sanctity of our Constitution, the independence of our judiciary, and the fundamental belief that no one is above the law—are under attack.

“Now, more than ever, we must recommit to our oath of upholding the Constitution. In such times as these, the ‘Reaffirm the Oath’ project is not merely a symbolic gesture. It is a promise of our collective dedication to upholding the Constitution and ensuring that no one is above the law, regardless of their position.

“This Law Day, we would do well to remember that the law should protect all people, not serve as a weapon of the White House. We must ensure that our oath is not just a statement of words but a living, breathing commitment to justice for all. By standing together in defense of an independent legal profession, we protect not just lawyers and judges but also the very framework of rights and freedoms that define American democracy.”