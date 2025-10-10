WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, released the following statement after U.S. District Court Judge April Perry issued a temporary restraining order blocking President Trump’s national guard deployment in Illinois for two weeks:

“I welcome this ruling against the President’s diabolical plan. President Trump’s deployment of the National Guard to Illinois, without the consent or request of Illinois’ elected leaders, is a clear violation of our Constitution and laws. President Trump does not have any legal basis for these deployments and may not use the military as a police force.

“It’s clear this Administration’s unlawful use of military resources to police American cities endangers our communities and our democracy. It is a mistake that will be remembered in the history books. Our National Guard personnel do not deserve to be used as the President’s political pawns.”

