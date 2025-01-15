WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement after reports that Israel and Hamas agreed to a deal to halt fighting in Gaza and exchange Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners, as well as surge humanitarian aid to the enclave:

Article continues after sponsor message

“After 15 months and thousands of innocent lives lost, I am relieved and heartened to hear about a ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Gaza. The widespread suffering, death, and destruction on all sides has been heartbreaking and desperately needed to end.

“Thanks to President Biden and Secretary Blinken’s steadfast leadership, we are nearing the end of this brutal war. They have worked every day toward this goal, and I’m pleased it is a reality before the President leaves office. I know it will be hard, but I hope out of the ashes and pain of this current crisis that there will be a renewed focus on the future: long-term security for Israel, rebuilding Gaza, a reformed Palestinian Authority, and a two-state solution. The United States has a responsibility to push towards finding a solution that allows Israeli and Palestinian children to once and for all live together in peace and dignity.”

More like this: