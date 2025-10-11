WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, released the following statement on the indictment of New York Attorney General Letitia James in federal court:

“President Trump has successfully turned the Department of Justice into a shield to protect himself and his MAGA allies and a sword to attack his opponents, enabled by an Attorney General who follows orders.

“This Administration shows no allegiance to our country nor the rule of law. They’re deploying troops in American cities, gutting government services, suppressing the right to free speech, and refusing negotiations to lower health care costs, because they’d rather protect billionaires from paying their fair share and block the release of the Epstein files.

“First, it’s James Comey. Now, it’s Letitia James. Next, it could be anybody who ever crossed Donald Trump. If any elected Republican actually gives a damn about a weaponized Justice Department, speak up now.”