WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement after a Republican plan to repeal health insurance coverage for 16 million Americans failed to pass the Senate:

“While American families slept last night, Senate Republicans made the latest attempt to strip health insurance from tens of millions of Americans. Because of three courageous Republican Senators, they failed. Now is the time to start anew in the Senate with a bipartisan effort to strengthen our health care system and give more Americans the peace of mind of quality, affordable health insurance.”

