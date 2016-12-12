Durbin statement on governing by continuing resolution Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON—U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement on the Continuing Resolution, which will fund the federal government through April 30th, 2017: Stopgap spending bills slapped together behind closed doors and then rammed through at the last minute are no way to run a country. It’s an abdication of Congress’ responsibility to govern, and there are real negative impacts for the American people. From law enforcement to public housing, transportation to medical research, and from cybersecurity to coal miners’ health benefits and pensions, kicking the can down the road yet again just isn’t going to cut it. It’s particularly bad for our military: the Pentagon has identified more than 150 programs that will be disrupted by this continuing resolution. Article continues after sponsor message We owe it to American taxpayers—and every woman and man in the Armed Forces—to do a lot better next year. Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft. Jeremy Housewright, TNI, and More! Trending