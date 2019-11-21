WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), a member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, today released the following statement after Federal Emergency Regulatory Commission (FERC) approved temporary emergency shipments of propane to help alleviate a shortage of the fuel that Midwestern farmers need to dry the annual corn harvest:

“Today’s decision by FERC to deliver emergency shipments of propane to Monee, Illinois, will hopefully assist our farmers who are struggling to dry wet crops. Farmers, livestock producers, rural businesses, and residents need help in this endlessly challenging year,” Durbin said.

Illinois is one of seven states now under an emergency declaration over a propane shortage.

