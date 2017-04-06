WASHINGTON—U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement after President Donald Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court, Judge Neil Gorsuch, failed to garner the 60 votes required to advance:

Every Supreme Court nominee in the past quarter-century showed they could exceed the 60 vote threshold in the Senate. Senator McConnell is now poised to abolish this longstanding Senate rule to achieve his partisan goal. He will wear the mantle of responsibility for this historic change.

