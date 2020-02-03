WASHINGTON—U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today released the following statement after the vote on the question of whether or not to allow witnesses and documents in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump failed by a vote of 49-51:

“Senate Republicans are afraid of a trial and afraid of the truth. Turning the lights off in this impeachment proceeding is an admission by the White House that the President’s phone conversation with the President of Ukraine was far from perfect. It was a thinly veiled shakedown for President Trump’s personal, political advantage.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The Senate impeachment jury has been terminated by Senator McConnell and his loyalists, but the ultimate jury of American voters will have the last word in November.”

More like this: