WASHINGTONU.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today released the following statement after the vote on the question of whether or not to allow witnesses and documents in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump failed by a vote of 49-51:

“Senate Republicans are afraid of a trial and afraid of the truth. Turning the lights off in this impeachment proceeding is an admission by the White House that the President’s phone conversation with the President of Ukraine was far from perfect. It was a thinly veiled shakedown for President Trump’s personal, political advantage.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The Senate impeachment jury has been terminated by Senator McConnell and his loyalists, but the ultimate jury of American voters will have the last word in November.”

More like this:

Durbin, Mendoza, Frerichs Issue Statements On Blagojevich's Pardon
Feb 11, 2025
Durbin Speaks Against Trump Administration Efforts To Intimidate Judges & Undermine The Rule Of Law
Mar 6, 2025
Attorney General Raoul Urges Legal Professionals To Stand Strong In The Face Of Bullying And Political Retribution
Mar 26, 2025
This Day in History on December 19: UNICEF Established to Protect Children
Dec 19, 2024
Durbin, Senate Judiciary Democrats Ask AG Bondi For Clarification On The Trump Admin’s Extreme & Partisan Approach To The Pardon Power
3 days ago

 