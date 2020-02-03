WASHINGTON –U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Immigration Subcommittee, today released the following statement after the Trump Administration announced that citizens from Nigeria, Eritrea, Burma, and Kyrgyzstan will not be allowed to apply for visas to immigrate to the United States, and citizens of Sudan and Tanzania will be prohibited from seeking diversity visas. These countries join a list of seven other nations, most of them Muslim-majority, that have faced significant travel restrictions under President Trump’s original travel ban, which was issued three years ago.

“Just days after the third anniversary of the original Muslim travel ban, President Trump has doubled down on this un-American action by instituting a travel ban that will hurt innocent people seeking reunion with their families and refuge from life-threatening situations. It is a tragedy that today, the Trump Administration pursues an official U.S. government policy that conflicts with our nation’s values. America must be and is better than this.”

