Durbin statement on Education Department action against DeVry University

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) issued the following statement after the U.S. Department of Education announced it reached an agreement with DeVry University regarding the for-profit college's failure to produce student-specific records to substantiate its job placement claims. Today's agreement will immediately place DeVry on provisional certification to participate in Title IV programs for five years; require disclosures related to the agreement to students via its website; and require a $68.4 million Letter of Credit to protect taxpayers.

"When DeVry could not produce student records to verify their claims that their graduates were actually employed, the Department of Education had no choice but to put the school on provisional status to protect students and taxpayers," said Senator Durbin. "Requiring that DeVry make honest disclosures to students of their actual job placement results and that the school provide a letter of credit to protect taxpayers in the future are prudent steps when we consider our recent experience with other for-profit schools. I commend the Department of Education for making it clear that the days of misleading students and leaving taxpayers holding the bag are coming to an end in the for-profit college world."