WASHINGTON—U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today released the following statement regarding the death of McHenry County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Keltner, who was shot by a gunman at the Extended Stay America in Rockford, Illinois:

I am deeply saddened by Deputy Keltner’s death and my heart is with his family, friends, and the entire McHenry County Sheriff’s Department, and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force. This is another senseless tragedy, and Illinois has lost one of its finest veteran law enforcement officers and heroes.

