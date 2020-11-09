SPRINGFIELD — U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today released the following statement on the formation of the Biden-Harris Transition COVID-19 Advisory Board, a team of leading public health and medical experts who will advise President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their response to the coronavirus pandemic:

“President-elect Biden’s and Vice President-elect Harris’ COVID-19 task force is comprised of respected professionals, truth tellers, and real leaders. I have worked with many over the years, especially co-chair Dr. David Kessler, as a committed leader on public health issues, and Dr. Julie Morita, who helped lead the Chicago Department of Public Health for nearly two decades. America can turn the corner on this pandemic if we pull together and listen to our trusted scientific experts.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The Biden-Harris Transition COVID-19 Advisory Board will be led by co-chairs Dr. David Kessler, Dr. Vivek Murthy, and Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith. Dr. Julie Morita, who helped lead the Chicago Department of Public Health for nearly two decades as medical director, chief medical officer, and commissioner, is a member of the advisory board.

More like this:

Gov. Pritzker Issues Executive Order To Protect Immunization Access For Illinoisans
Sep 12, 2025
Collinsville High School Senior Sara McChristian Invited to Serve on 2025-26 ISBE Student Advisory Council
Yesterday
Gov. Pritzker Breaks Ground on New Allied Health & Nursing Center at South Suburban College
Aug 21, 2025
IDFPR Announces New Pathway to Licensure for Internationally Trained Physicians to Work in Illinois
6 days ago
Dr. Sylvia Jenkins Appointed 13th Chair of the Illinois Community College Board
Jul 16, 2025

 