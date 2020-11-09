SPRINGFIELD — U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today released the following statement on the formation of the Biden-Harris Transition COVID-19 Advisory Board, a team of leading public health and medical experts who will advise President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their response to the coronavirus pandemic:

“President-elect Biden’s and Vice President-elect Harris’ COVID-19 task force is comprised of respected professionals, truth tellers, and real leaders. I have worked with many over the years, especially co-chair Dr. David Kessler, as a committed leader on public health issues, and Dr. Julie Morita, who helped lead the Chicago Department of Public Health for nearly two decades. America can turn the corner on this pandemic if we pull together and listen to our trusted scientific experts.”

The Biden-Harris Transition COVID-19 Advisory Board will be led by co-chairs Dr. David Kessler, Dr. Vivek Murthy, and Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith. Dr. Julie Morita, who helped lead the Chicago Department of Public Health for nearly two decades as medical director, chief medical officer, and commissioner, is a member of the advisory board.

