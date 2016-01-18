CHICAGO — Assistant Senate Democratic Leader Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement regarding the announcement that Iran has met its obligations to dismantle its nuclear weapons program under the terms of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action:

When the Iran nuclear agreement was signed experts believed that Iran was only weeks away from developing a nuclear weapon. Because of this historic agreement; the removal of twelve tons of fissile material; the destruction of 13,000 centrifuges; the permanent disabling of the deadly Arak plutonium reactor and the long term presence of international inspectors, Iran is now at least one year away from developing a nuclear weapon.

The Middle East is safer. Israel is safer. The world is safer because of this Iran nuclear agreement.

Article continues after sponsor message

Nevertheless, a non-nuclear Iran is still a threat to America's interests and values. We must continue to pursue an aggressive policy of monitoring and containing their efforts to threaten our allies and promote terrorism.



We can only hope that the spirit of this nuclear agreement will lead to the day when Iran becomes a nation we can trust and work with for positive goals.

Until then we must be vigilant and only trust what we can verify.

More like this: