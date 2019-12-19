WASHINGTON—U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today released the following statement after a federal appeals court ruled on the lawsuit backed by President Donald Trump and Republican attorneys generals that the Affordable Care Act’s (ACA) individual mandate is unconstitutional. The court did not reach a decision whether to invalidate the entire ACA and ordered a lower court to provide additional analysis on that question.

“Today’s decision means that Americans’ health care remains at risk. For years, the Trump Administration and their Republican allies have been committed to doing away with our health care system and those efforts continue to this day. If President Trump and his Republican allies have their way, millions of Americans could become uninsured, be stripped of protections for pre-existing conditions, and would experience a rise in premiums and prescription drug costs. But the fight is not over. Democrats remain united in our determination to protect and strengthen our health care law, lower health care costs, and improve the quality of care.”

