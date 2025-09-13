WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, sent the following statement after Senate Republicans voted against releasing the Epstein files:

“The American people have asked for the truth about the Epstein files, but the Trump Administration has stalled, distracted, and fabricated falsehoods to prevent the release of the files. It’s about transparency in government and holding abusers accountable,” Durbin said. “The Epstein files must come to light, in a manner that protects survivors of his abuse—that’s why I joined my Democratic colleagues in voting in favor of releasing them.”

Durbin is a cosponsor of Merkley’s Epstein Files Transparency Act, legislation to provide full transparency for the American people, accountability for individuals involved with Epstein, and justice for all victims harmed. As story after story trickles out about the Trump Administration’s handling of the Epstein Files, the Epstein Files Transparency Act is critical to restoring the public’s trust in government and includes strong protections to redact appropriate information to protect victims’ privacy and national security concerns, while explicitly prohibiting redactions based on reputational harm or political sensitivity.

Durbin has continuously put pressure on the Trump Administration to release the Epstein files. Durbin called on Attorney General Pam Bondi to immediately release the files after the Senate Appropriations Committee unanimously passed an amendment requiring the Attorney General to “retain, preserve, and compile any records or evidence related to any investigation, prosecution, or incarceration of Jeffrey Epstein” and submit a report to Congress within 60 days regarding the records and evidence.

Following conflicting stories from Trump Administration officials about the existence, location, and content of the Epstein files, Durbin also wrote to Attorney General Bondi, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel, and Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino on apparent discrepancies regarding the handling of the Epstein files and findings from a July 7 Department of Justice (DOJ) memorandum and instructions reportedly received by FBI personnel to identify records mentioning President Trump.

Durbin has also pressed for Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche to provide full transparency after his meeting with Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s co-conspirator and fellow sex trafficker. In his letter, Durbin requested that DOJ will provide full transparency to the victims and survivors of Epstein and Maxwell with respect to any decisions the Department makes regarding Maxwell’s appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court; and that DOJ will not offer a pardon or commutation of sentence to Maxwell in exchange for information or advocate for a pardon or commutation of sentence on Maxwell’s behalf to the White House in exchange for her cooperation.

