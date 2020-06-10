WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today spoke with members of the Illinois Coalition Against Domestic Violence (ILCADV) about resources for domestic violence and sexual assault survivors in Illinois during the COVID-19 pandemic. On the call, Durbin also discussed his support for provisions in the House-passed Heroes Act, including funding for Violence Against Women Act grant programs and financial assistance for emergency shelters and services for survivors and their children through the Family Violence Prevention Services Act.

“For many Americans, home is not always a safe place, and the COVID-19 pandemic has presented particular challenges for individuals and children facing abusive situations and domestic violence,” said Durbin. “I’m deeply grateful for the Illinois Coalition Against Domestic Violence’s advocacy for survivors during a time of increased need. I’ll keep pushing alongside the organization’s leaders to fund the programs, housing, and resources that offer support and a safe place to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.”

In April, Durbin joined other Senate Democrats in sending a letter to Senate leadership urging any future COVID-19 relief legislation to include funding for housing support for domestic violence survivors. Durbin also signed on to a bipartisan letter calling for additional funding for the Department of Justice and Department of Health and Human Services programs to support survivors, including the Sexual Assault Service Program, the Violence Against Women Act’s STOP grants, and Family Violence and Prevention Services programs.

The CARES Act provided $45 million for domestic violence services funded through the Family Violence Prevention and Services Act and an additional $2 million for the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

