SPRINGFIELD – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Immigration Subcommittee, spoke with Dr. Manuel Bernal, a DACA recipient and emergency room resident at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Chicago, one of the busiest trauma hospitals on Chicago’s South Side. In a new Facebook video, Durbin thanked Dr. Bernal for his work on the front lines of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic as part of Durbin’s #ImmigrantHealthHeroes initiative, and heard from Dr. Bernal about how DACA has impacted his life.

“It was my pleasure to have the chance to reconnect with Dr. Manuel Bernal, an inspirational young man who is working on the front lines of this public health crisis as an emergency room resident at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Chicago,” Durbin said. “Not only is he managing the stress of the emergency room during this COVID-19 pandemic, but he has the added anxiety of a legal status in limbo because of President Trump’s decision to arbitrarily end DACA. Removing more than 200,000 DACA recipients from the front lines of the battle against COVID-19 would only add to our current health and economic crisis. I’ll keep fighting for Dr. Bernal and all of America’s Dreamers.”

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: