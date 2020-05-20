WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), Vice Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Defense Subcommittee, today spoke with General Charles Brown, who has been nominated to be Air Force Chief of Staff. On the call, Durbin pressed General Brown on his plans to protect airmen and communities from public health threats, including stopping the spread of COVID-19 and investigating the presence of PFAS in groundwater at Scott Air Force Base and the surrounding community. They also discussed securing a new flying mission for the Air National Guard 183rd Wing in Springfield, Illinois.

“If we’re to ensure military readiness, we must prioritize the health and safety of our nation’s airmen. We should also tap the experience of the 183rd Wing by finding a new mission for the capable men and women of the 183rd Wing,” said Durbin. “Today, I urged General Brown, that if confirmed, to keep me and the public informed about what concrete steps are being taken to bring a flying mission back to Springfield, protect airmen from the spread of COVID-19, and to eliminate PFAS contamination on and near our military bases.”

