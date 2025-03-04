WASHINGTON – In a speech on the Senate floor today, U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) spoke out against President Trump’s tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China. As of today, President Trump has instituted a 25 percent tariff on goods from Canada and Mexico, as well as an additional 10 percent on goods from China, bringing the total to 20 percent tariffs on China. In his remarks, Durbin underscored that the Trump tariffs would not lower prices, as he promised during his campaign, but instead spike prices for Americans.

“Instead of improving the lives of or lowering prices for Americans, we are seeing policies of the Trump Administration do exactly the opposite. The President has spent his time trying to systematically dismantle the federal government, creating rifts with our closest allies, and now, imposing destructive tariffs on our biggest trading partners. The tariffs that he has unleashed… will hurt American consumers and supply chains and undermine American manufacturing.”

Durbin pointed to the harm that will come to Illinois’ economy as a result of the Trump tariffs, as Illinois relies on Canada and Mexico to purchase the state’s goods and agricultural products. In 2023, Illinois, which ranks first among the 50 states in imports from Canada, exported a total of $20.55 billion in products to Canada. Additionally, Illinois exports to Mexico in 2023 totaled $12.93 billion.

“Illinois is the fourth largest exporter in the nation… These tariffs will hurt Illinois’ farmers, workers, and manufacturers—not to mention consumers,” Durbin said. “Additional tariffs on our three biggest trading partners will add to the economic strain that is already beginning to show under the new Administration. A survey of consumer sentiment published last month recorded its largest monthly decline in four years, due in large part to concerns about trade and tariffs. Tariffs are taxes and they are taxes that the consumers of America will have to pay. These levels of concern have not been seen since the trade wars in President Trump’s first term.”

Durbin concluded, “While the President claims that foreign countries will pay for U.S. tariffs, that isn’t the truth and we know what the truth is—the burden of tariffs is carried by American companies and passed on to American customers. Indiscriminately slapping tariffs on the goods American consumers need will mean higher costs—higher costs on groceries, gas, and cars, while inspiring retaliatory tariffs, and even boycotts, on American-made products, further hurting our economy.”

