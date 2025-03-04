WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today spoke on the Senate floor against the so-called Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act—a Republican bill that would revoke federal funding from schools with athletic programs that allow trans girls to participate on sports teams for women or girls. The bill—which lacks a clear enforcement mechanism—could subject women and girls to physical inspection by an adult if someone from an opposing team accused them of being transgender. It infringes on the privacy of girls and women and is a dangerous use of the powers of government to target student athletes of all ages.

Durbin said, “Put yourself in the shoes of these families for just a moment. magine being the parent of a trans kid and telling your child they are not allowed to play on the same sports team as their friends at school because a politician said they couldn’t.”

Article continues after sponsor message

During his remarks, Durbin spoke about Harleigh Walker, a transgender teenage girl from Alabama, who, at 16 years old, spoke with an unwavering voice in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee about what it is like to be one of the children who are affected by these laws targeting transgender kids. Her home state of Alabama had enacted a law threatening her ability to access the care she needs to be happy and healthy. Harleigh told the Senate Judiciary Committee, “I want all of you to look at me, here and now, and hear my words. I am a very happy 16-year-old. I have wonderful friends who accept me for who I am. I’m active in my school’s debate team and other extracurricular[s]. I’m just trying to be a teenager in America. Same as any other teen, but I keep having to jump through hoops that other people my age don’t have to. I’m here in front of this Committee instead of enjoying summer vacation, just to try and ensure that my right to exist isn’t taken away.”

“It’s that personal, it’s that important, and [because of Republicans,] we’re going to vote to give someone unspecified the right to physically inspect a girl or a young woman if the other opposing team accuses them of being transgender. My goodness,” Durbin concluded.

During his remarks, Durbin recalled a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing where he asked NCAA President Charlie Baker how many transgender collegiate athletes there are. Mr. Baker responded that there are less than 10 transgender athletes out of more than 500,000 total NCAA athletes.

More like this: