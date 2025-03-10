WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Representative Eric Sorensen (D-IL-17), along with U.S. Senators Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Joni Ernst (R-IA), introduced bipartisan legislation to boost workload at U.S. Army arsenals, including Rock Island Arsenal. The Arsenal Workload Sustainment Act would incentivize private industry to partner with arsenals by giving preference to public-private partnerships in Army contracting. As no workload requirement currently exists for Army arsenals, the legislation would provide arsenals with a more predictable, sustained workload throughout the year and allow them to keep costs low while remaining competitive with private industry in the manufacturing or procurement of defense products.

The bill would have a direct impact on Rock Island Arsenal, helping the arsenal to maintain existing union jobs, attract new projects and workers, and keep costs down.

“Outfitted to manufacture the defense articles for our military’s readiness, Rock Island Arsenal is critical to both our national security and the economy of the Quad Cities region,” Durbin said. “To ensure that Rock Island Arsenal has the resources it needs to sustain its top-notch production, I’m introducing the bipartisan Arsenal Workload Sustainment Act with Congressman Sorensen and Senators Duckworth and Grassley to support the Arsenal’s mission and maintain its workload.”

“Thousands of our neighbors play a crucial role in keeping our nation safe working at the Rock Island Arsenal in the Quad Cities,” said Sorensen. “The Arsenal Workload Sustainment Act will ensure the Arsenal can remain competitive, create good-paying jobs, and sustain the regional economy. I am grateful to have the support from my colleagues across the aisle to introduce this important bipartisan legislation that will help working families and support our local communities into the future.”

“Expanding on successful initiatives at the Rock Island Arsenal will help increase public-private partnerships in Army contracting and spur investments in our industrial base. In the face of growing threats abroad, there are clear economic and security reasons for encouraging these investments. I’m proud to join my bistate colleagues to introduce this legislation that recognizes the Arsenal strengthens our competitive military advantage, supports local communities and bolsters our national defense,” Grassley said.

“The Rock Island Arsenal is an economic engine for the entire Quad Cities region and plays an important role in our national security,” said Duckworth. “Our bipartisan legislation would help increase public-private partnerships in Army contracting and, in turn, provide the Arsenal with consistent, reliable levels of work while ensuring costs remain low. I’ll keep working with my colleagues on the federal level to ensure that the Arsenal has the support it needs to succeed for years to come.”

“The Rock Island Arsenal Defense Alliance is in strong support of the Arsenal Workload Sustainment Act. This legislation is critical to ensuring a more sustainable workload for Rock Island Arsenal as well as other arsenals across the country. The bill is an innovative approach that would encourage more and greater public-private partnerships between the Arsenal and the defense industrial base to meet the needs of the warfighter. This legislation is long overdue and should help to provide more predictability to the workload at the Arsenal. We look forward to working with our delegation to include this legislation in the annual defense policy bill,” said Mayor Mike Matson of Davenport, Iowa, and Rock Island Arsenal Defense Alliance (RIADA) Board of Directors Chairman.

“The Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce supports the Arsenal Workload Sustainment Act. The legislation would help to sustain the region’s top employer - Rock Island Arsenal. The legislation proposes an innovative approach to developing and sustaining a more predictable workload for Rock Island Arsenal. We appreciate the Congressional delegation’s continued and strong support for all activities at Rock Island Arsenal. Their help and support should help to ensure that the Arsenal remains a top employer for the region that has direct benefits throughout our regional economy. We look forward to working with the Congressional Delegation to advance this legislation,” said Peter Tokar III, President and CEO of the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce.

Specifically, the Arsenal Workload Sustainment Act would establish a preference for public-private partnerships by providing a non-public entity a 20 percent preference in the source selection process if it uses a government-owned and government-operated Army arsenal as a partner. In addition, the bill would require the U.S. Department of Defense to provide relevant congressional committees with an annual report on workload at the arsenals and capital investments to help ensure sustainment of the arsenals.

Durbin has long been a champion for Rock Island Arsenal and its modernization and workload efforts. Durbin was instrumental in the establishment of the Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center; an online pilot program designed to advertise underutilized real estate; a pilot partnership between the Army and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to support the Strategic National Stockpile; and the Army’s “Make-or-Buy” policy. Durbin has also supported annual procurement and research efforts at the Arsenal, including the manufacturing of Humvee ambulances and the new jointless hull printer, which is the largest 3D printer in the world.

U.S. Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) is also a cosponsor of this legislation.

