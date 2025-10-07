WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, delivered a speech on the Senate Floor today after Russell Vought, Director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget (OMB), announced that the Trump Administration would “put on hold” $2.1 billion in federal funding for Chicago infrastructure projects, including the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA)’s Red Line Extension Project and CTA’s Red and Purple Modernization (RPM) Program.

Durbin began by outlining the history of the Red Line Extension Project and the importance of public transit for Illinoisans.

Durbin said, “In 1969, 56 years ago, former Chicago Mayor Richard J. Daley proposed extending the Red Line of the Chicago Transit Authority. And yet, still to this day, residents of the far South Side of Chicago don’t have that transit option, at least not as they should.”

Durbin continued, “Transportation can make or break not only employment, but attending school, even making it to a doctor’s appointment.”

In January 2025, Durbin, Duckworth, and members of the Chicago congressional delegation announced that the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) had approved a full funding grant agreement for Red Line Extension Project. The funding agreement contractually obligated $1.9 billion in federal funding. The 5.6-mile extension of the Chicago Transit Authority’s Red Line to Chicago’s southern border is the first rail transit extension in Chicago in 30 years. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which Durbin, Duckworth, and members of the Chicago-area delegation supported, designated $89.9 billion in transit funding, and under the Law, Illinois will receive the fourth-highest amount in direct transit funding at $4.1 billion.

Durbin emphasized the benefits this expansion will have for families in Illinois. The project would make an estimated 25,000 additional jobs accessible to South Side residents within a 45-minute commute in the coming years and generate $4.4 billion in economic activity in Cook County during the construction phase.

Durbin said, “For decades, residents of the far South Side viewed this extension as just politicians talking. That changed this past January… After waiting over 50 years, it was finally going to be a reality. This project will expand transit access to 100,000 people. It will be an economic boost for the city and create tens of thousands of jobs for working families.”

However, today, Director Vought rejected that contractual agreement by putting those funds on hold. This suspension of funds threatens the success of the Red Line Extension Project.

Durbin said, “OMB Director Russell Vought and the U.S. Department of Transportation have decided to illegally freeze $2 billion in grants for Chicago, including the obligated grant for the extension, and risk decades worth of effort.”

Durbin emphasized that OMB has targeted more than just CTA grant funding during the government shutdown. Yesterday, Director Vought cancelled $7.5 billion in Department of Energy grants, including 33 projects totaling almost $700 million in Illinois. On Wednesday, he cancelled $18 billion in transportation grants for New York City.

Durbin said, “Why would this Administration decide to target thousands of working families when it comes to their electric bills and when it comes to transportation? Because President Donald Trump wants punish states like Illinois and the people who live there because they didn’t vote for him in the last election.”

Durbin continued, “This is petty; it’s unfair; it’s wrong. These vindictive actions will cost Illinoisans jobs. Many of them will lose their employment, and it’s going to raise the cost of electricity across the country.”

Durbin concluded, “Freezing funds for these projects is a blatant abuse of power by a President and an Administration that would rather settle petty personal scores than actually help people. OMB should immediately release any freeze on these funds. And I’ll do everything I can, with Senator Duckworth, to hold this Administration accountable for its decisions, which continue to hurt working families.”

