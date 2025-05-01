WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee and author of the Dream Act, today delivered remarks at the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU) forum.

In his remarks, Durbin spoke about meeting Tereza Lee, the daughter of South Korean parents who fled to Brazil following the Korean War. Born in Brazil, Ms. Lee and her family moved to the United States when she was just two years old in 1985.

While applying to colleges, Ms. Lee’s status as an undocumented immigrant created complications. She contacted Durbin’s office in hopes of remaining in the United States and attending college in the country. Her story inspired Durbin to immediately begin drafting the Dream Act.

“Twenty-four years ago, Senator Hatch and I first introduced the Dream Act after I met Tereza Lee, a musical prodigy who immigrated to the United States at just two years old. She, like so many other Dreamers, grew up here and only knew America as home,” said Durbin.

“Thanks to DACA, these young people have pursued higher education, started businesses, bought homes, raised families, and actually helped make this country great. But they deserve a pathway to citizenship through the passage of the Dream Act.”

The Dream Act was included in the 2013 comprehensive immigration reform bill that Durbin coauthored as part of the “Gang of Eight”—made up of four Democrats and four Republicans.

The 2013 bill passed the Senate on a strong bipartisan vote of 68-32, but the Republican leadership in the House of Representatives refused to consider it. Over the years, Senate Republicans have filibustered the Dream Act at least five times.

