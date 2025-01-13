WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Co-Chair of the Senate Ukraine Caucus, and U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, today applauded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the U.S. Department of State for the agencies’ decision to designate Romania as a participating country in the U.S. visa waiver program. The decision comes after the Senators introduced legislation in March 2023 that would have granted Romania eligibility within the U.S. visa waiver program.

“Senator Shaheen and I introduced legislation in 2023 with the hopes that Romania would be granted eligibility within the U.S. visa waiver program. I am heartened that DHS and the State Department has added Romania to this program, strengthening our ties with this nation that emerged from the ashes of Soviet tyranny to become a thriving member of the transatlantic community of democracies, NATO, and the EU,” said Durbin.

“In the three decades since the fall of one of the most brutal of Communist regimes, Romania has made remarkable progress establishing a democratic, market-based system and has become a valued partner in NATO and the EU,” said Shaheen. “Congratulations to Romania on this achievement that will further deepen the strong bonds between our two nations, finally realizing the objective of our Romania Visa Waiver Act.”

In 2023, Durbin and Shaheen traveled to Georgia and Romania where they met with heads of state, members of the parliament, and representatives from civil society to discuss the nations’ bilateral relationship, as well as the geopolitical importance of the Black Sea region. While in Romania, the Senators met with U.S. soldiers from the 101st Airborne, including service members from Illinois; and with Romanian Prime Minister Ciuca, who reiterated the threat of Russian aggression and Romania’s proud role in the larger battle for democracy and freedom. Prime Minister Ciuca also raised the threat Putin poses to the neighboring democracy of Moldova, where Russia already occupies a piece of its territory. The trip followed the 2023 Munich Security Conference.

