WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today met with the Israeli Ambassador to the U.S., Michael Leiter, to discuss the Israel-Iran conflict, particularly following President Trump’s decision to bomb three nuclear sites in Iran. They also discussed the need to release the remaining 50 Israeli hostages currently held by Hamas and the urgent need for a long-term humanitarian effort in Gaza. In addition to Durbin, U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Chris Murphy (D-CT), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), and Peter Welch (D-VT) also joined the meeting.

“Amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the continued holding of Israeli hostages by Hamas, and the larger uncertainty in the Middle East, particularly between Israel and Iran and now President Trump’s involvement, it was important to meet with the Israeli Ambassador,” said Durbin. “We discussed a variety of topics including the recent U.S. bombing of three Iranian nuclear sites and what that means going forward, the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and the need to release the October 7 hostages.

“I continue to believe that there must be a long-term vision for Gaza that ends the fighting, returns the hostages, addresses the staggering humanitarian and rebuilding needs, and moves toward a two-state solution under a reformed Palestinian leadership. It is also imperative that Congress receives a full briefing on the President’s decision to strike the Iranian nuclear sites and the Administration’s plans for long term security and stability in the region.”

