WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) joined Senators Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Joe Donnelly (D-IN), and a group of 19 Senators in introducing an amendment to protect Medicare and Medicaid.

“Medicare, Medicaid, and the Affordable Care Act make up the three pillars of our nation’s health care system,” Durbin said. “Democrats will not stand idly by while congressional Republicans – who themselves are assured good health coverage – attempt to repeal, dismantle, cut, voucherize, or otherwise throw our entire health system into chaos. We cannot and will not turn our backs on the millions of seniors who depend on Medicare for their medical care, nor will we allow congressional Republicans to rip health coverage away from millions of lower-income families nationwide. A vote on this amendment is very simple: you either stand on the side of seniors and families of modest means … or you don’t.”

Joining Senators Durbin, Hirono, and Donnelly are Senators Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Ben Cardin (D-MD), Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Al Franken (D-MN), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Patrick Leahy (D-VT), Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Jack Reed (D-RI), Charles Schumer (D-NY), Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), Jon Tester (D-MT), Tom Udall (D-NM), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), and Ron Wyden (D-OR).

The amendment would prevent the Senate from considering any legislation that would weaken the Medicare or Medicaid programs, such as raising the Medicare eligibility age, privatizing the program, or cutting the Medicaid program.

Nearly one in three American families depend on Medicare and Medicaid for their health care needs.

