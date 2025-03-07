WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, led all Senate Judiciary Democrats in filing a professional misconduct complaint against Interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Ed Martin with the D.C. Bar.

Article continues after sponsor message

In a letter to the Office of Disciplinary Counsel at the District of Columbia Court of Appeals, which handles complaints against lawyers who are barred in D.C., the Senators cite multiple abuses of power by Martin, including dismissing charges against his own client and using the threat of prosecution to intimidate government employees and chill the speech of private citizens.

The Senators begin by articulating lapses in judgment involving failures to recuse from cases involving previous clients involved in the January 6th insurrection, writing: “While in private practice, Mr. Martin appeared as defense counsel in cases related to the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. On January 21, 2025, Mr. Martin personally submitted a motion to dismiss the eight felony counts and two misdemeanors against Joseph Padilla, who had already been convicted and sentenced for these charges… Similarly, Mr. Martin appeared as defense counsel for January 6 defendant William Chrestman… Mr. Martin only moved to withdraw from his representation of Mr. Chrestman on February 4, 2025… There is also evidence indicating that Mr. Martin, since his appointment as Interim U.S. Attorney, has communicated directly with January 6 defendants who were not his clients.”

In addition to Durbin, the letter is signed by U.S. Senators Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Chris Coons (D-DE), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Alex Padilla (D-CA), Peter Welch (D-VT), and Adam Schiff (D-CA).

For a PDF copy of the complaint against Interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Ed Martin, click here .

More like this: