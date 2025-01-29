WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), along with U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Cory Booker (D-NJ), today introduced the Mentoring to Succeed Act in recognition of January as National Mentoring Month.

U.S. Representatives Jan Schakowsky (D-IL-09), Jesús “Chuy” García (D-IL-04), and Lori Trahan (D-MA-03) introduced companion legislation in the House earlier this week. This legislation creates a strong, sustainable support system through mentorship to ensure that children who experience barriers like poverty, disability, adverse childhood experiences, or drug or alcohol abuse, can successfully transition to high school, college, and the workforce. The Mentoring to Succeed Act would strengthen investments in mentorship programs to help youth facing risk develop the academic, social, and workforce skills that lead to success.

“Across Illinois and the country, young kids, especially from underserved communities, face obstacles like community violence and underfunded schools that have a dramatic impact on their ability to graduate from high school and transition to college and the workforce. But with the guidance of a mentor, youth could lean on a trusted adult to help them navigate these challenges,” said Durbin. “I’m introducing the Mentoring to Succeed Act to ensure that our most vulnerable children have the opportunity to succeed and achieve their full potential with the guidance of a mentor.”

“Too many young people, particularly young people of color, don’t have access to the academic or economic opportunities that everyone deserves,” Duckworth said. “At the same time, too many struggle with violence in their communities and other obstacles that stifle their dreams and their ambitions. Our nation’s children deserve a chance to reach their full potential, and mentoring programs have been proven to help students do just that. I’m proud to join my colleagues in re-introducing this legislation to help ensure every child gets the guidance and resources they need to succeed in school, in the workforce and in life.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“Across the country, young kids lack access to the resources they need to thrive academically and succeed post-graduation,” said Booker. “Mentorship programs have a proven track record of helping young people stay on track and achieve their dreams by providing a stable support system for the kids who don't have one at home. The Mentoring to Succeed Act will expand access to high quality, trauma-informed mentorship programs and help at-risk kids receive the help, support, and skills they need to pursue their aspirations.”

“In celebration of National Mentoring Month, I am proud to reintroduce the Mentoring to Succeed Act in the House of Representatives,” said Schakowsky. “Whether it be the gun violence epidemic, the ongoing threat of climate change, the rising cost of college education, or anything in-between, today’s students are dealing with a lot and deserve access to a support system. The Mentoring to Succeed Act will give students that support system – through a mentor – helping them get the resources and support they need to thrive in school, the workforce, and beyond.”

A study by MENTOR found that 70 percent of today’s young people could remember a time when they wanted a mentor for support but did not have one. As a result, these youth missed out on the powerful effects of mentoring that have been shown to make a child more likely to enroll in college, participate regularly in sports and extracurricular activities, volunteer in their communities, and hold leadership positions. Researchers at the University of Chicago found that Youth Guidance’s school-based mentoring program, Becoming a Man, reduced rates of arrests for violent crime, improved school engagement, and increased high school graduation rates.

Mentoring programs help youth develop valuable workforce skills that employers are seeking and prepare young people for future apprenticeships, internships, and workforce-based learning opportunities. A 2024 study found that 84 percent of employers say job candidates must demonstrate social and emotional skills, such as communication and problem-solving—with the majority of employers stating that these types of skills were the most important. The federal government can strengthen investments in mentoring programs to help youth facing significant barriers develop the academic, social, and workforce skills that lead to success in career and life.

The Mentoring to Succeed Act would:

Invest in Mentoring Programs. Establish a three-year, competitive grant program that provides federal funding to establish, expand, or support mentoring programs.

Establish a three-year, competitive grant program that provides federal funding to establish, expand, or support mentoring programs. Help Youth Overcome Adversity and Trauma. Provide grant recipients with funding to train mentors in trauma-informed practices and interventions to increase resilience in youth and reduce juvenile justice involvement.

Provide grant recipients with funding to train mentors in trauma-informed practices and interventions to increase resilience in youth and reduce juvenile justice involvement. Strengthen Workforce Readiness. Support partnerships with local businesses and private companies to help youth facing risk with hands-on career training and career exploration.

Support partnerships with local businesses and private companies to help youth facing risk with hands-on career training and career exploration. Close the Opportunity Gap. Give preference to applicants that develop a plan to help prepare youth facing barriers for college and the workforce.

Give preference to applicants that develop a plan to help prepare youth facing barriers for college and the workforce. Support Capacity Building. Support partnerships with nonprofit, community-based, and faith-based organizations to increase the number of youth facing risk served.

Support partnerships with nonprofit, community-based, and faith-based organizations to increase the number of youth facing risk served. Enhance Youth Success. Provide grant recipients with funding for program evaluation and identification of successful strategies.

The Mentoring to Succeed Act is endorsed by MENTOR; Big Brothers Big Sisters of America; Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta; Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado; Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Iowa; Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee; Big Brothers Big Sisters of Essex, Hudson, and Union Counties; Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles; Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metropolitan Chicago; Big Brothers Big Sisters of the National Capital Area; Big Brothers Big Sisters of Puget Sound; Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego County; Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Triangle; Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah; Jewish Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Boston; Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago; Boys & Girls Club of Livingston County; College Mentors for Kids; Friends of the Children; Girls Inc. of Chicago; Instituto del Progreso Latino; National Alliance of Faith and Justice; National Organization of Concerned Black Men; Partners for Youth with Disabilities; Sisters Circle; Union League Boys and Girls Clubs; Year Up United; and YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago.

More like this: