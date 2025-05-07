WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today requested a review of the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) use of government-owned aircraft by senior executives, in light of concerns about compliance with federal regulations that restrict nonmission-related travel and require reimbursement for personal or political use.

In a letter to the Government Accountability Office (GAO), Durbin began by asserting his request, writing: “I write to request that the Government Accountability Office (GAO) conduct a comprehensive review of the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) use of government-owned aircraft by senior executives.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Durbin continued by outlining policies and procedures for executive air travel, writing: “Multiple components within DOJ—including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and United States Marshals Service (USMS)—own, lease, and operate a fleet of aircraft primarily to support mission-critical DOJ operations such as counterterrorism, criminal surveillance, and interdiction of illicit drug trafficking. While use of government aircraft for nonmission-related needs is generally prohibited by federal regulations, such aircraft can be made available regardless of the trip’s purpose for ‘required use travel,’ which is travel that ‘requires use of a [g]overnment aircraft to meet bona fide communications needs (e.g., 24-hour secure communications), security requirements (e.g., highly unusual circumstances that present a clear and present danger), or exceptional scheduling requirements… of an executive agency.’ The President has typically designated two executives within DOJ as ‘required use’ travelers—the Attorney General and the FBI Director—due to their need for special protective security measures and secure communications while in flight. However, federal guidance requires that such travelers reimburse the government for any travel that is for political or personal reasons.”

Durbin then cited recentreporting that FBI Director Kash Patel’s recent travel raises compliance questions, writing: “Some of these flights appear to coincide with official business, but it is not clear whether all travel was mission-related or personal in nature. Nonetheless, this reporting underscores the need for clarity on whether DOJ executives—including the FBI Director—are complying with applicable regulations and reimbursement requirements for nonmission-related travel and whether DOJ has sufficient internal controls to track and enforce those obligations.”

Durbin concluded with a request to update its 2013 report into the matter, writing: “Given these developments, I request that GAO review the circumstances in which DOJ aircraft are being used to transport executives for nonmission purposes, including the costs of these flights… This review is critical to ensuring the appropriate use of taxpayer resources and maintaining public trust in DOJ’s operations and use of taxpayer dollars.”

For a PDF of the letter to GAO, click here .

More like this: