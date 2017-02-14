Durbin releases statement on the confirmation of David Shulkin as VA Secretary Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement after the Senate confirmed Dr. David Shulkin as Secretary of Veterans Affairs (VA). The Senate unanimously approved his nomination. Article continues after sponsor message “A son of Fort Sheridan in Highland Park, Illinois, David Shulkin is eminently qualified to serve as our nation’s VA Secretary,” said Senator Durbin. “Dr. Shulkin has been a strong advocate for the VA against privatization, and as the agency’s Under Secretary of Health under President Obama, he demonstrated awareness and concern for the health challenges facing veterans today. I have no doubt that he will bring the same knowledge and commitment to his role as the chief advocate for the men and women who have served in our Armed Forces.” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending