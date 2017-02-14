David Shulkin, the undersecretary for health at the Department of Veterans Affairs, leaves a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York on Monday. Evan Vucci/AP

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement after the Senate confirmed Dr. David Shulkin as Secretary of Veterans Affairs (VA). The Senate unanimously approved his nomination.

“A son of Fort Sheridan in Highland Park, Illinois, David Shulkin is eminently qualified to serve as our nation’s VA Secretary,” said Senator Durbin. “Dr. Shulkin has been a strong advocate for the VA against privatization, and as the agency’s Under Secretary of Health under President Obama, he demonstrated awareness and concern for the health challenges facing veterans today. I have no doubt that he will bring the same knowledge and commitment to his role as the chief advocate for the men and women who have served in our Armed Forces.”

 

