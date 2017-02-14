Durbin releases statement on resignation of Gen. Flynn, need for independent investigation Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON—U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement on the resignation of President Trump’s National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, after revelations that he had discussed sanctions with the Russian government before he and the President had taken office: The American people deserve to know the truth about possibly illegal contacts between the Russian government and the President’s campaign and Transition, as well as who else is involved or could be vulnerable to Russian coercion. Reports that the Justice Department informed the Trump Administration last week that General Flynn may have been compromised and could represent a security threat only heighten the need for an independent investigation. It’s time for Republicans in Congress to put America’s national security ahead of party loyalty and join us in demanding this. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending