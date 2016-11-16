Durbin re-elected Senate Democratic Whip for 115th Congress Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON—U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) was re-elected Democratic Whip by the Senate Democratic Caucus this morning. Durbin has served in the number two role in the caucus since 2005. He released the following statement: Article continues after sponsor message Learn about our advertising opportunities! "I am honored that the Senate Democratic Caucus has again unanimously supported my service as Whip. The responsibilities of our caucus grew last Tuesday, and my experience in this role and strong relationships with my colleagues will help me continue to be an integral part of this leadership team." More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending