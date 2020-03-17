WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today discussed the response to the coronavirus pandemic with Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. On a call with Dr. Ezike, Durbin asked what the State will need as coronavirus cases increase, and how the federal government can support state efforts to keep people healthy and safe. Durbin has urged the Trump Administration repeatedly to provide more test kit supplies and personal protective equipment to the State as soon as possible.

“The coronavirus pandemic is changing life as we know it for Illinoisans, and it’s imperative the federal government provide clear and consistent guidance to the State as we implement measures to keep people healthy and safe. On my call with Dr. Ezike today, I promised that I will continue pushing the Trump Administration to ramp up its test kit supplies and protective equipment distribution. That will be absolutely critical to addressing the spread of this virus,” said Durbin.

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: